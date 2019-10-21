Wiley Sports Information
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Wiley College volleyball team got to see how it stacked up against three top 10 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools at the Columbia College Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats opened the classic with the host No. 9 Columbia College and fell in three sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-21). It was out-hit .243 to .179 with the Cougars tallying 46 kills to the Lady Wildcats’ 34. Khrystyna Frank returned after missing the last eight matches due to injury. She led the team with 11 kills and was a dig short of her fifth double-double. Alexia Souza assisted on 22 kills. Columbia College had two players reach double figures in kills with 15 from Sidney Branson and 12 from Kierston Anderson. Luisa Ferriera set up 39 kills.
The Cougars dug 50 of Wiley College’s attacks with Ellie Rockers leading all players with 16 digs. Wiley College recorded 44 digs with Alia Scott leading the team with 11 – marking her 14th match in double figures. The Lady Wildcats dominated Columbia College on the block 9-4. Souza had five block assists. Anderson and Erika Miller led the Cougars with two block assists.
Wiley College bested Columbia in the serve-pass game with four aces and four errors to the Cougars’ four aces and six errors. Charlesetta Arnold saw action in the third set and led the Lady Wildcats with two aces. Jaqueline Silva led the Cougars with two aces.
The Lady Wildcats (14-8, 7-1 RRAC) finished Friday with a three-set loss against No. 6 Park University (Mo.) (25-17, 25-17, 25-15). They were dominated on the attack .402 to .049 – which set a season-high in opponent hitting percentage and a season-low in hitting percentage. They only mustered 21 kills to Park University’s 48. Frank led the Lady Wildcats with eight kills. Nada Meawad and Noura Meawad led the Pirates with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
Wiley College out-performed the Pirates on the serve-pass game with five aces and only four errors. Park had five aces and 12 errors. Frank and Hailie Williams each had two aces. Rebekah Rothacher recorded two aces for the Pirates.
The Lady Wildcats had a stronger block with four to Park’s three. Da Silva had a solo block and two assists. Maren Roper and Lorrayne Silva each had two block assists.
On Saturday, Wiley College nearly overcame a two-game deficit but fell short in a five-set loss to Kansas Wesleyan University (25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9).
Frank had a career performance against Kansas Wesleyan in her third match back from injury. She recorded 29 kills and 13 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. She is the first Lady Wildcat to record over 20 kills since 2015 when Fernanda Aguiar and Lucille Ricord tallied 22 and 21 kills, respectively. Her total is the most by a Wiley College player since 2009 when Darly Castillo notched the program record 39 kills.
Scott set a new career-high with 26 digs which are the most since 2017 when Miyah Keller put up 27. Kailie Williams set a new personal best with 16 kills. Souza was one assist short of her career-high putting up 50. With 12 digs she recorded her third double-double of the season. She equaled her career-high with two solo blocks and three assists. Hailie Williams broke her career-high with four block assists. Merritt Elder set a new career-high with 16 digs.
Wiley College out-hit the Coyotes .159 to .143 and edged them in kills 58-57. The Lady Wildcats were stronger on the block with 11 to Kansas Wesleyan’s seven. The Coyotes were more efficient in the serve and pass game – outscoring the Lady Wildcats 17-13. Kailie Williams recorded three aces.
The Lady Wildcats face No. 1 Missouri Baptist University immediately after their loss to Kansas Wesleyan and fell in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-15).
The Lady Wildcats were out-hit .371 to .109. They were dominated on the block, giving up 10 and only recording four.
Frank once again reached double-digits in kills with 14 while adding five digs. Souza only tallied 19 assists and contributed five digs and two block assists. Da Silva had a solo block and two assists.
The Lady Wildcats will resume Red River Athletic Conference play and begin a four-match homestand – beginning with Jarvis Christian College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Franks Honored
After recording 62 kills in her return to the Wiley College volleyball team’s lineup, Khrystyna Frank wins her third Red River Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week award.
Frank missed the previous eight matches due to a back injury. In a week where Wiley College played against three Top 10 teams, Frank recorded double-digit kills in three of the four matches at the Columbia College Fall Classic. She had 11 kills against No. 9 Columbia College. In Saturday’s match against Kansas Wesleyan University, Frank posted a career-high 29 kills – which is the most by a Lady Wildcat since 2009. With 13 digs she recorded her fifth double-double. Against No. 1 Missouri Baptist University, Frank recorded 14 kills. For the season, Frank is averaging 4.39 kills per set – which would lead the Red River Athletic Conference if she had enough matches to qualify.
With Frank’s award, the Lady Wildcats have won nine Player of the Week awards. Alexia Souza won four Setter of the Week awards. Alia Scott won Defender of the Week for September 16-22. Kailie Williams won Attacker of the Week last week.