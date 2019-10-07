Wiley Sports Information
After helping the Wiley College volleyball team to two victories, Alexia Souza wins her third consecutive Red River Athletic Conference Setter of the Week award.
In Tuesday’s victory over National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Alcorn State University, Souza put up 27 assists, three aces and contributed to four blocks. She only played one set in Friday’s sweep over Texas College but added 15 assists and two aces.
Souza continues to lead the Red River Athletic Conference with 448 assists for an average of 10.4 per set – which ranks 14th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. This award gives her 13 for her career. The Lady Wildcats have won six awards this season.
Wiley College (11-3, 6-1 RRAC) has won three straight matches and is tied for first in the Red River Athletic Conference.
