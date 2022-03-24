The Wiley College track and field teams will see how they stack up against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I schools when they travel to the Prairie View A&M Relays Friday and Saturday in Prairie View, Texas.
WOMEN
Field events, preliminaries of running events and finals in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run, 400-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and the 4 x 400-meter relay will take place on Friday. The running event finals will take place Saturday afternoon. The meet will be timed and scored by JW Timing. Live results will be available at jwtiming.com.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Darnee Williams, Shayla Arthur, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams will look to punch its ticket to the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship. Last week it was within .02 seconds of qualifying.
Shayla Arthur won the long jump at the Ice Breaker Classic and went on to earn Red River Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week. She also qualified for the 100-meter dash finals. Kali Rydolph-Garrett improved her height in the high jump – leaping 1.52 meters. Williams was just over a second from qualifying for nationals in the 200-meter dash – finishing in 25.94.
MEN
Last week at University of Texas-Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic, the Wildcats gain their first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship qualifier with Reshaun Fridie winning the triple jump with a jump of 14.60 meters. He will look to improve his distance in the long jump as he leaped 6.73 meters on his first attempt this season.
Joseph Levier III was on the cusp of qualifying for the 400-meter dash as he finished a second shy at 49.75. Adrian Vickers finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 13.15 meters. Jason Jacob set personal bests in the shot put (8.11 meters) and the discus (24.45 meters).
Baseball
WAXAHACHIE — The Wiley College baseball team grabbed the lead in a 17-3 loss against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Wednesday.
After being tagged with two runs in the first inning, James Martinez kept the Lions off the board in the second inning, getting two strikeouts and a pop out. Allan Mendoza led off the third with a single. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Colby Chilek and a ground ball by Trey Perkins. A wild pitch brought Mendoza home. Timmie Russell, who was hit by a pitch, tied the game when Jhan Carlos Javier reached on an error. Jaylon Burrell gave the Wildcats their first lead since March 1 with a double to right-center field, which plated Javier.
The advantage disappeared quickly. Southwestern Assemblies of God University brought 15 men to the plate as Wiley College gave up 11 runs on six hits and an error. It also helped the Lions with four walks. The Wildcats surrendered a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. Defensively, Wiley College didn’t support its pitchers committing five errors.
In the last four innings, the Wildcats were unable to get a hit and only had one base runner which ended up being thrown out at second. Donovan Rice got the Wildcats other hit. Traylon Ansley reached base on a walk in the second inning.
Martinez went 2 innings and pitched to seven batters in the third. Daniel Cox tossed three innings and Chance Guidry pitched the sixth.
The Wildcats (1-25-1) will continue their Red River Athletic Conference schedule against Our Lady of the Lake University. The Saints won their last two conference series against Louisiana Christian University and Jarvis Christian College.
Our Lady of the Lake ranks fourth in the conference with 195 runs – an average of 7.2 per game and 51 doubles. It ranks in the bottom half of the conference with a .294 batting average. Tyler Vivier leads the Saints with a .350 batting average. He has drove in 16 runs and scored 14. Jacob Mitchell follows with a .338 batting average. He has hit four home runs and drove in 21.
On the mound, the Saints have a 6.89 earned run average and are second in the conference with 263 strikeouts. Brett Vasquez is 3-0 with a 3.71 ERA. He has struck out 72 batters in 43 2/3 innings.