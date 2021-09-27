Volleyball
DESOTO — It was a milestone day for the Wiley College volleyball team as head coach Nancy Sikobe picked up her 200th career victory in a sweep over Louisiana College (25-19, 25-13, 25-15) on Friday in the Red River Athletic Conference East Round-Up at the DeSoto Recreation Center.
Out of her victories, 124 have come at Wiley College. Sikobe has won 64 matches against Red River Athletic Conference schools.
“This is by far God’s grace and I’m so grateful,” Sikobe said.
The Lady Wildcats out-hit Louisiana College .244 to .044 and edged it in kills 31-28. Marissa Neal led the team with 10 for second double-digit kill match. LeAndria Jackson recorded her first career double-double with 11 assists and 11 digs. Wiley College put down nine aces with Olivia Phillip recording five.
On defense, the Lady Wildcats out-dug Louisiana College 54-47. Merritt Elder recorded her fifth double-digit dig match with 14. They turned away nine attacks by the Wildcats of Louisiana College. Shayla Arthur led the team with five block assists.
After trailing by four midway through the first set, the Lady Wildcats took control with an 11-4 run. They dominated the final two sets. The victory snapped a four-match losing streak.
On Saturday, Wiley College fell to Xavier University of Louisiana in three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-13). It struggled hitting as it had 21 kills to 24 errors. Hailie Williams led the team with five kills. Jackson assisted on most of them with 10. The Lady Wildcats put down nine aces with Elder and Neal each recording three.
Defensively, Wiley College out-dug Xavier 40-37. Elder led the team with 14 for her sixth double-digit match. The Lady Wildcats turned away four attacks by the Gold Nuggets. Tiyanna Johnson had two solo blocks and a block assist.
The Lady Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) will play their first home match since October 2019 when it hosts Paul Quinn College at 1 p.m. on October 2.
Cross Country
MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s cross country team toed the starting line for the first time in four years when it ran in Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational on Friday.
The Wildcats ran an 8,000-meter race against four National Collegiate Athletic Association schools and one National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association school.
Anthony Hickman had the top time for Wiley College at 32:11.8. Joseph Levier followed at 34:07.2. Michael Lewis, Christian Brookins, Reshaun Fridie and Xavier Hutchinson also ran their first meet.
The Lady Wildcats ran a 5,000-meter race against National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. De Lisha Paul finished in 27:17.5. Shakayla Carter turned in a time of 30:32.7.
Wiley College will head to Ouachita Baptist University (Ark.) on October 1 for the Tiger Invitational. The women’s race starts at 4 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m.