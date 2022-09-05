Volleyball
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Wiley College volleyball team finished the three-match Lyon College Highlander Invitational with one victory Friday at James Becknell Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to close out Lyon in a five-set loss (25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-6). It bounced back after giving up a two-game lead to defeat Haskell University of Indian Nations (25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 24-26, 15-10). It closed the invitational with a four-set defeat against Huston-Tillotson University (25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22).
Marissa Neal recorded 16 kills and nine digs. Kailie Williams reached double-digits for the second straight match with 12 kills. She also contributed three digs. Shayla Arthur equaled her career-high with 11 kills while adding two digs and a block assist. Alia Scott broke her career-high with 30 digs. Maya Damijo recorded her first career double-double with 21 assists and 14 digs. LeAndria Jackson notched her first double-double of the season and second in her career with 21 assists and 10 digs. Madison Brown, Neal and Jordan Dansby each had two blocks.
Against Haskell, Kailie Williams led the Lady Wildcats with 15 kills. Hailie Williams and Neal followed with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. With 12 digs, Neal recorded her second double-double of the season. Damijo assisted on 21 kills and contributed nine digs. Jackson put up 18 assists, eight digs and seven aces. Scott led the team with 26 digs. Makayla Byrd reached double figures with 11 digs. Hailie Williams led the team with three blocks. Shayla Arthur and Brown followed with two each.
Against Huston-Tillotson, Neal led the Lady Wildcats with 17 kills. She also contributed six digs and two block assists. Kailie Williams followed with 11 kills and added three aces and four digs. LeAndria Jackson put up 20 assists, four digs and two kills. Maya Damijo tallied 16 assists and two digs. Alia Scott recorded 22 digs for her fourth match this season with 20 or more digs. Shayla Arthur, Kailie Williams, Hailie Williams and Dansby notched two blocks.
The Lady Wildcats return home and host No. 21 Texas Wesleyan University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cross Country
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Wiley College cross country teams participated in their first meet of the 2022 season at the Bob Gravett Invitational hosted by Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday.
WOMEN
De Lisha Paul led the Lady Wildcats finishing the 5,000-kilometer road race in 25:15.8. Jean-Marie Farinha followed at 26:05.1 in her collegiate debut. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo finished her first career race in 26:30.6. Darnee Williams completed the race in 27:53.4. Wiley College was a runner shy of qualifying for the team standings.
Wiley College’s next meet (men and women) will be the Steve Guymon Invitational hosted by Harding University on Sept. 16.
MEN
The Wildcats scored 126 points and finished the 5,000-kilometer road race in an hour and 37 minutes. They defeated Hendrix College – a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III school. Michael Lewis paced the team with a time of 19:00.8 – which was 23rd out of runners from schools who qualified in the team standings – and 38th overall. Javoun Goldsby followed at 19:07.4. Robert Bullock (19:12.7), Joseph Levier III (19:17) and Tyvonne Allen (20:56.6) rounded out the scoring for Wiley College.