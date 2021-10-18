Volleyball
The Wiley College volleyball team bounced back after dropping the first set to pull out a five-set victory over Huston-Tillotson University (20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 8-25, 20-18) at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats even the series with the Lady Rams and remain in the top six of the Red River Athletic Conference standings.
Four players reached double-digits in kills with Marissa Neal, Tiyanna Johnson, and Shayla Arthur each had 11. Hailie Williams recorded 10. LeAndria Jackson assisted on 25 kills and Olivia Phillip had 24. The Lady Wildcats put down seven aces. Jackson had three aces and Merritt Elder had two. Neal and Elder shared the team lead with seven digs. Johnson led the team with two solo blocks and one block assists.
On Friday, Wiley College fell in four sets to the Red River Athletic Conference leader Our Lady of the Lake University.
Neal and Jackson recorded double-doubles. With 11 kills and 15 digs, Neal recorded her second of the season. Jackson put up 21 assists and 18 digs. Merritt Elder set a new career-high with 29 digs. Arthur and Johnson each had four block assists.
The Lady Wildcats (5-7, 3-5) will compete in the West Round-Up on Friday and Saturday at the DeSoto Recreation Center. They play Texas College at 1 p.m. Friday and Jarvis Christian College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Cross Country
The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams ran in their final meet before the Red River Athletic Conference Championship at McMurry University’s Bill Libby Invitational on Saturday.
MEN
The Wildcats ran an 8,000-meter race against National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. Michael Lewis led Wiley College with a time of 32:33.4. He was followed by Robert Bullock who finished in 32:39.6.
WOMEN
The Lady Wildcats ran a 6,000-meter race against National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. De Lisha Paul had the top time for Wiley College at 30:19. She was followed by Shakayla Carter who ran 37:03.
Both teams will run in the Red River Athletic Conference Championship on Nov. 5 in Windcrest.