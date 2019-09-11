Wiley College Sports Information
NEW ORLEANS – The Wiley College volleyball team had a balanced offensive attack in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 sweep over Dillard University (La.) on Monday at Dent Hall.
The Lady Wildcats (5-2, 1-0 RRAC) picked up their third victory over the Lady Bleu Devils and fourth over former head coach Nancy Sikobe. The win was Wiley College’s second on the road.
Khrystyna Frank and Teleza Collier led the Lady Wildcats with nine kills. Collier hit .500 in the match. Marissa Neal followed with eight kills.
Wiley College never trailed in the first set. A five-point run helped it build an eight-point lead as it took advantage of four errors by Dillard. The Lady Bleu Devils rallied to get within four, but two attack errors and a block sealed the first set for the Lady Wildcats – which recorded 12 kills and four errors on 29 attacks for a .276 attack percentage. Dillard notched eight kills and five errors on 23 attacks for a .130 attack percentage.
The Lady Wildcats took the early lead in the second set with kills from Frank, Collier and Neal. Dillard bounced back with a six-point run to take a three-point advantage. Wiley College tied it with a block from Frank and Tiyanna Johnson, a ball-handling error and a solo block by Souza.
Dillard went on a three-point run but the Lady Wildcats answered with a service by Johnson and a kill by Souza. The Lady Bleu Devils made another run and held a 17-14 lead. Collier made three kills, Hailie Williams got an ace and Dillard made an attack error to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 18-17.
The lead changed hands twice and there were four ties. A block by Neal and Johnson gave Wiley College the lead for good. Kills by Frank and Neal sealed the second set.
Both teams held small leads at the start of the third set. Trailing by one, the Lady Wildcats went on a five-point run to take an 11-7 lead with a block by Renata Carlos Da Silva and Neal, an ace by Souza, a kill by Collier and two Dillard attack errors. Dillard cut the lead to one with two kills and an attack error.
Wiley College used three errors by the Lady Bleu Devils and an ace from Neal to put its advantage back up to five. Dillard rallied with two kills and two attack errors to cut Wiley College’s lead to 18-16. With two Lady Bleu Devil errors, kills by Neal and Johnson and a service ace by Frank, the Lady Wildcats took control.
Alexia Souza averaged 10.3 assists per set with 31. Semira Kidane led Dillard with 14. Jovana Koldzic followed with eight.
Wiley College had 32 digs. Souza and Neal led the team with seven. Dillard dug 40 balls. It was led by Fillmore who had 10 to complete a double-double.
Wiley College laid down eight service aces but had 12 errors. Souza led the team with three. Dillard recorded three and five errors. Koldzic tallied two.