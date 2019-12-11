FRANK HONORED
Wiley College volleyball player Khrystyna Frank caps off her sophomore season by being recognized as one of the best in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with a third-team NAIA All-American selection.
Frank recorded 301 kills, averaging 4.4 per set – which led the Red River Athletic Conference and ranked in the top 10 in the nation. She hit .256. Defensively, Frank contributed 200 digs and 29 blocks. She is the eighth Wildcat to earn All-American recognition and the third to land on one of the three teams. Jessica Lopez was a second team selection in 2010. Magda Santos landed on the second team in 2011.
This is one of many honors that Frank earned this season. She won Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year and earned her second straight First Team All-Conference selection. She earned a spot on the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association South-Central All-Region Team. Frank won RRAC Attacker of the Week four times last season.
She recorded double-digit kills in 18 of 21 matches. In two matches, she tallied over 20 – posting a career-high of 29 against Kansas Wesleyan on October 19. Frank’s strong performance helped Wiley College go 17-11 and finish second in the Red River Athletic Conference. She helped the team reach the conference semifinals for a fifth consecutive season.
RRAC HONORS MOORE
After recording two double-doubles, Wiley College women’s basketball player Kyani Moore wins Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
On Wednesday against No. 2 Oklahoma City University, Moore recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. In the Red River Athletic Conference opener against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Saturday, she made her first career started and posted career-highs with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Since making her debut on November 26, Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. This is the third time in the last four weeks that a Lady Wildcat won Player of the Week. Brianna Tolliver won the previous two.
The Wildcats have won three of their last four games and are one of five teams unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play. They will visit Louisiana State University-Shreveport on Thursday and LSU-Alexandria on Saturday. Both schools are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll.
