Wiley Sports Information
With a 3.14 grade-point average the Wiley College student-athletes won the third Red River Athletic Conference GPA title in program history.
Wiley College previously won in 2012-13 and 2013-14. The College was one of three schools to have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. Fifty-seven student-athletes earned a 3.0 grade-point average or higher this year.
“Simply put, excellence is noticeable and it’s a great day to be a Wildcat,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Vice President of Student Affairs. “We are elated that our athletic department leads the Red River Athletic Conference in academic performance. Our coaches and staff members place intentional focus on ensuring that education remains the priority for all student-athletes at the College. I join the RRAC in celebrating the individual and collective success of our athletic scholars.”
Several of Wiley College’s student-athletes earned academic awards. Thirteen earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and nine athletes earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Daktronics Scholar-Athlete. Twenty-five student-athletes posted grade-point averages above 3.8 and landed on the school’s President’s List. Thirteen earned Dean’s List by having a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79.
Dumas is already focused on defending the title.
“We will not rest on our laurels,” Dumas said. “A new academic year begins in a few weeks and we are shifting our energy to make certain this isn’t the last time we are recognized for stellar academic performance.”
Below are the student-athletes who earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete:
Angel Ara, MSOC; Emanuel Ara, MSOC; Febe Ara, WSOC; Charlesetta Arnold, Volleyball; Jude Atwell. MT&F; Alona Bennett, WBB; Roshonda Blackwood, WSOC; Miguianne Boldrin, WSOC; Tsvetelina Bozhanova, Volleyball; Renata Da Silva, Volleyball; Jaida Carson, WBB; Abraham Castilla, MSOC; Teleza Collier, Volleyball; Danielle David, WT&F; Ashton DeMurrell, MBB; Jerrell Doorbal, MBB; Breon Ector, Baseball; Olena Fedorenko, Volleyball; Larissa Francisco, Volleyball; Damonica Franklin, WBB/T & F; Khrystyna Frank , Volleyball; Fernando Garcia, MSOC; Rafael Garcia-Hernandez, MSOC; Markus Garza, Baseball; Ruben Hancock, Baseball; Akyhya Hudson, Volleyball; Colby Hughes, WBB; Jasmyn Jackson, WBB; Osman Lugo, Baseball; Kiarra Lynch. WBB; Ana Maldonado, WSOC; Jennifer Moncada, WSOC; Briona Morris, WT&F; Jose Mota, Baseball; Devlon Noble, MBB/T & F; Zachary Norman, Baseball; Deon O’Garro, MSOC; Angel Pena, MSOC; Denisse Pena, Volleyball; Jamoul; Pierre, MT&F; Karla Ramirez, WSOC; Maria Ramos, WSOC; Jose Angel Rangel, MSOC; Abdallah Rayyan, MSOC; Jon Michael Roberson, Baseball; Austin Rotramel, Baseball; Demetrice Rudolph, Baseball; Aaron Sanchez, MSOC; Luis Santiago, Baseball; Alia Scott, Volleyball; Alexia Souza, Volleyball; Brianna Tolliver, WBB; Carlos Torres Jr., Baseball; Manuel Torres, Baseball; Mayara Tyszka, WSOC; Danielle Walters, WBB; Noah Whitted, Baseball.
NAIA SCHOLAR-TEAMS
The Wiley College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics had six programs excel in the classroom as well as the playing field earning 2018-19 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Team.
To earn NAIA Scholar-Team, the program must have a 3.0 grade-point average or higher.
The volleyball team posted the highest grade-point average at 3.43 to earn the distinction for a second straight year and third overall in program history. The Lady Wildcats had 11 athletes named Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes. Three athletes earned NAIA Daktronics-Scholar Athlete. Two athletes earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar. On the court, the volleyball team won the Red River Athletic Conference regular season championship and tournament championship.
Women’s Basketball earned NAIA Scholar-Team for the second consecutive year with a 3.35 grade-point average. The Lady Wildcats had nine players earn Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Women’s Track and Field followed with a 3.28 GPA to earn their third consecutive and fourth overall NAIA Scholar-Team. Four athletes earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. The team had one NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete and an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.
In its final season, the women’s soccer team earned NAIA Scholar-Team for the third time in program history with a 3.26 GPA. It had one NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, four Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars and eight RRAC Scholar-Athletes. The men’s soccer team earned the distinction for the third consecutive year and fourth overall with a 3.16 GPA. It had one NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete two Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars and 11 conference scholar-athletes.
The men’s track and field team earned the honor for the third consecutive season and fourth overall with a 3.12 GPA. Four athletes earned Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
