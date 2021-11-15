Volleyball
SAN ANTONIO — The Wiley College volleyball team ended the 2021 season by making their return to the court and advanced to the Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship semifinals for the sixth consecutive season. The Lady Wildcats fell to top seed Xavier University of Louisiana in three sets (25-16, 25-12, 27-25) Friday at Our Lady of the Lake University’s Mabee Gymnasium.
Marissa Neal recorded her third double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs. LeAndria Jackson assisted on 24 kills. Hailie Williams supplied three service aces. Merritt Elder tallied 21 digs for her third match of 20 or more digs. Alek-Wek Raphael had her most productive match with 13 digs.
The Lady Wildcats (8-11) lead early in the first set after putting down seven kills. They only put down three the rest of the set and didn’t have an answer for Xavier’s attack – which tallied 20. The Gold Nuggets took control with a six-point run.
Wiley College was overpowered by Xavier in the second set. The Gold Nuggets landed 12 kills and made one attack error in 32 attempts. The Lady Wildcats were only able to muster seven kills on 35 attempts. They briefly led but Xavier pulled away with a six-point run, taking advantage of two Wiley College errors.
Facing elimination, the Lady Wildcats played strong in the third set. Trailing by four, Williams recorded two aces and a kill and Neal added a kill to give Wiley College the lead. Xavier seized momentum taking advantage of two aces and a ball-handling error to take a four-point lead. The Lady Wildcats rallied and staved off two set-points with three kills from Neal and two from Williams to tie the set at 24. Wiley College was unable to gain the lead. A kill and an attack error stopped the rally.
The match was the last for Tiyanna Johnson, who completed her second season with the Lady Wildcats. She finishes her career ranked in the top 15 in program history in total blocks and the top 10 in block assists. Johnson was team captain in both seasons and helped the Lady Wildcats to 25 victories. She earned First Team All-Conference in 2019 and Second Team All-Conference in 2021.
Everyone else is eligible to return in 2022, including Merritt Elder, Marissa Neal and Hailie Williams who earned All-Conference recognition. Head coach Nancy Sikobe looks to bring in a strong recruiting class to help the Lady Wildcats make a run for the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference title.
Basketball
MEN
WAXAHACHIE — The Wiley College men’s basketball team suffered an 80-77 loss against York College on Friday and a 60-58 loss against No. 3 Southwestern Assemblies of God University Saturday in the SAGU Classic at the Sheaffer Center.
FRIDAY
Both teams shot over 50 percent with the Wildcats being slightly outshot 55.9 to 55.8 percent. They shot a higher percentage from 3-point territory (45.5 to 43.8 percent. Wiley College was less efficient from the free throw line only hitting 63.6 percent while York hit 70 percent. The battle of the boards went to the Wildcats, 23-18. Wiley College was edged in the turnover battle giving up 16 and forcing 13.
Timothy Holland led the Wildcats with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Demarius Houston made his first start this season and contributed 14 points and three rebounds. Michael Aiken added 13 points, five steals, two assists and a rebound. Travis Burrus provided 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
SATURDAY
The Wildcats (4-3) outshot the Lions 37.3 to 33. 3 percent. They won the turnover battle forcing 12 takeaways with eight coming on steals. Wiley College outscored SAGU 15-3 in points off turnovers. It fell short in the rebound battle 41-31 and were outscored 22-4 in second chance points.
Timothy Holland led the Wildcats with 15 points. He added four rebounds and an assist. Michael Aiken followed with 13 points, four assists, a rebound and a steal. Demarius Houston made three 3-pointers and contributed six rebounds, a block and a steal. Travis Burrus supplied seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
WOMEN
After leading the Wiley College women’s basketball team to its first victory of the season, Diamond Hawthorne earns Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for November 8-14.
In a 74-65 victory over Philander Smith College on November 8, Hawthorne had her most productive game of the season with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. She hit on nine of 14 shot attempts to help the Lady Wildcats to a 74-65 victory.
In four games, Hawthorne leads the Lady Wildcats with 7.5 rebounds per game – which ranks sixth in the conference. She is also the team leader and ranks fourth in the conference with 1.8 blocks per game. Hawthorne is second on the team and eighth in the conference with 14.3 points per game. She transferred to Wiley from Southern University at Shreveport.
Hawthorne and the Lady Wildcats had a rematch against Tougaloo College on Monday.