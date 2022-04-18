NACOGDOCHES — Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Joseph Levier III will finish his freshman season at the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship after surpassing the ‘B’ qualifying standard in the 400-meter dash at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational on Saturday.
Levier ran 48.28 which was .02 seconds from the ‘A’ qualifying standard. He finished fourth out of 32 runners. Levier also ran 22.45 in the 200-meter dash – which was less than a second from the national championship qualifying standard. The Wildcats finished seventh in the 4 x 100-meter relay (45.54).
Reshaun Fridie finished sixth in the long jump (6.57 meters).
Robert Bullock and Demarius Houston ran personal bests in the 1,500-meter run at 4:39.91 and 4:46.85, respectively. Christian Brookins ran his best time in the 800-meter run (2:18.60). David Williams threw a personal best of 10.38 meters in the shot put. Adrian Vickers ran a personal best in the 400-meter dash.
Wiley (men and women) will run in Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational on April 23 – which will be their final tune-up before the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship.
WOMEN
NACOGDOCHES — The Wiley College women’s track and field team went against several National Collegiate Athletic Association schools at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational Saturday.
Darnee Williams, who qualified for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship, ran 25.08 in the 200-meter dash – 0.15 seconds from the national championship qualifying standard. She was fifth out of 29 runners. Shayla Arthur followed at 25.37. She also finished seventh in the long jump at 5.39 meters. Fatima Ortega ran a personal best 2:56.02 in the 800-meter run.
Marissa Neal, who played on the volleyball team, ran in 1,500-meter run for the first time – finishing in 6:31.41. Shakayla Carter ran a personal best in the 100-meter dash (12.83). Carmen Garcia finished fourth out of 17 throwers in the shot put with a distance of 12.14 meters.
Williams finished eighth at 10.68 meters. Kali Rydolph-Garrett recorded personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (17.61) and the long jump (4.79 meters).
Baseball
The Wiley College baseball team suffered three defeats against Jarvis Christian College on Thursday and Friday at Airport Park.
GAME 1
JARVIS 12, WILEY 2: The Wildcats came out swinging. Allan Mendoza led off with a double. Jacob Perez brought him home with a single to put Wiley College in the lead. Jaylon Burrell followed with a single. That would be the last hit it would get until the fifth inning.
Joe O’Bryant Jr. started and was able to work around a couple of base runners to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in the first two innings. A pair of errors in the third inning, helped them tally three in the third inning. Wiley College was unable to recover as it allowed nine runs on 10 hits in the last four innings. O’Bryant went 5 2/3 innings and finished with four strikeouts. James Martinez threw the rest of the game.
The Wildcats (5-33-1, 4-21) tried to extend the game. With one out, Trey Perkins singled, Timmie Russell was hit by the pitch and Mendoza walked to load the bases. Perez picked up his second RBI with a fly ball to right field. Russell advanced to third. A ground out ended the game.
GAME 2
JARVIS 7, WILEY 0: The Wildcats were limited to three hits. Jacob Perez singled in the first, Traylon Ansley and Matthew Drabbant singled in the fourth inning. The Wildcats fell behind in the first inning when the first three batters reached. Jarvis padded its lead with four runs in the second inning. Roman Sorrell started and went three innings. Only two of the five runs he allowed were earned. Isaac Burciaga completed the game.
GAME 3
JARVIS 15, WILEY 10 (11 Innings): The Wildcats (5-35-1, 4-23) fell behind in the second inning of the series finale after allowing five passed balls and an error. They also gave up three hits, which led to six runs for the Bulldogs. Jalen Porter settled in and held them scoreless for the next three innings.
Wiley College started to make their comeback in the second inning. With one out, Matthew Drabbant and Dennis Everson II singled. Trey Perkins walked to load the bases with two outs. Derwin Cooks, who courtesy ran for Drabbant scored when Bryce Garrett was hit by the pitch.
Jhan Carlos Javier brought the Wildcats closer with his first career home run in the third inning. With two outs in the fifth, they tied the game. Maurice Thompson IV singled and advanced Javier to third. He stole second and scored with Javier on Drabbant’s single to cut the margin to four. Everson II hammered the ball over the center field wall to even the tally.
The Wildcats claimed the lead in the sixth. Garrett doubled with one out and scored on a single by Julian Rosales. The Bulldogs tied it with a pair of hits in the seventh. With one out in the bottom half of the inning, Chilek walked and Allan Mendoza courtesy ran for him. Everson delivered his second home run over the left-center field wall to give Wiley College a two-run lead.
The advantage held until one out in the ninth inning. Two hits and an error helped the Bulldogs tie the game. The Wildcats only had one runner reach in the bottom of the ninth – sending the game to extra innings.
Wiley College fell behind after allowing a home run in the 10th. Rosales led off the bottom of the inning with a triple. Jaylon Burrell hit a fly ball to right field to bring home Rosales. With two outs, Thompson walked an advanced on a passed ball. He was stranded there as a groundout ended the inning.
The Bulldogs (11-32, 7-19) reclaimed the lead with a home run in the eleventh. Two hits and a throwing error brought in four more runs. Wiley College was unable to rally in the eleventh.
Rosales picked up three hits and was a home run shy of the cycle. Everson picked up three hits and drove in four runs. Javier and Drabbant also picked up two hits.