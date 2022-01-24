The Wiley College baseball team is returning to the diamond in 2022 with 56 games and 22 at home.
After opting out of the 2021 season, the Wildcats will play their first game since March 2020 against Texas Wesleyan University – which is receiving votes in the preseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll on Friday to begin a four-game series – which concludes on Saturday.
Wiley College will open its home slate on Feb. 4 with a doubleheader against Mid-America Christian University (Okla.). The teams met in 2007 with the Wildcats sweeping a four-game series. This season, the Wildcats will play their home games at Airport Park – where they played in the 2014 season. The first homestand concludes on Feb. 5 with a doubleheader against Bethany College (Kan.), which will be the first meeting between the two schools.
The schedule features five games against National Collegiate Athletic Association Divison I schools Texas Southern University, Grambling State University and Tarleton State University. Wiley College will play two at Texas Southern on Feb. 22. They will rematch on March 16 at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark Globe Life Field on March 16. The Wildcats will play a home-and-home with Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas). They will visit the Lions on March 1 and host them on March 23.
For the sixth straight season, Wiley College will open Red River Athletic Conference play on the road at the University of Houston-Victoria on Feb. 18 and 19. The following week it will visit the University of the Southwest (N.M.). The Wildcats will host Louisiana State University-Alexandria (March 4-5), Xavier University (La.) (March 18-19), Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) (March 25-26), Jarvis Christian College (April 15-16) and Huston-Tillotson University (April 29 and 30).
If Wiley College finishes in the top eight of the Red River Athletic Conference, it will compete in the conference championship May 5-9 in Sterlington, Louisiana.
Outfielder Timmie Russell and pitchers Roman Sorrell, Joseph O’Bryant and Chance Guidry are the only returning players from the 2020 squad. Head coach Kendrick Biggs has brought in 38 players.