The Wiley College men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in nine meets in the 2023 season culminating in the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
For the first time since 2020, the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will open with two indoor meets. On Jan. 21, they will compete in the University of Oklahoma’s J.D. Martin Invitational followed by McNeese State University’s (La.) Indoor Invitational.
The outdoor season will begin on March 11 at the Jet Relays at Lancaster High School’s Beverly Humphrey Stadium. It will be the third consecutive season in which Wiley College has competed in the meet.
It will return to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic on March 17-18. The throws will take place at Stephen F. Austin State University. The second-day events will be run at Brook Hill School in Bullard. The teams will head to the Prairie View A&M Relays on March 24-25 and the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Texas State University on March 31 and April 1.
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will compete for their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship on April 13-15 at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They will compete in Baylor University’s Michael Johnson Invitational on April 21.
For the first time since 2013, the NAIA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship will be at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.
Wiley College enters its third season under head coach LaMark Carter. Last season, the Lady Wildcats finished runner-up in the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. It qualified for nationals in five events: Shayla Arthur in the 200-meter dash, 4 x 100-meter relay and long jump; Darnee Williams in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4 x 100-meter relay and Carmen Garcia in the shot put. Kailie Williams and Shakayla Carter were the other members of the 4 x 100-meter relay team.
The men are coming off a fourth-place finish at last season’s Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Re’Shaun Fridie and Joseph Levier III qualified for the NAIA Championship in the triple jump and 400-meter dash, respectively.