Editor’s Note: This is the eighth installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 3
Khrystyna Frank set the bar high on the volleyball court this past season. The Wiley sophomore earned Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year and third-team NAIA All-American honors.
She finished the season with 301 kills and 200 digs. She recorded double digit kills in 18 of her 21 matches on the year while tallying up nine double-doubles. She helped guide her Lady Wildcats to an overall winning record of 17-11 as they finished 10-2 against conference opponents in the regular season. Wiley earned a first round-bye for the first time in six years.
Frank was also named the RRAC Attacker of the week four times. Her numbers came despite the fact that she missed seven games to a back injury. She was joined by teammates Ty Johnson and Alexia Souza in earning first-team all conference honors.
Unfortunately for Frank and her Lady Wildcats, they were unable to advance as far as they would have liked as they were upset in the semifinals by the No. 3 seed and host of the tournament Our Lady of the Lake.