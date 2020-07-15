Entering her first year as head coach of the Lady Wildcats, Lenise Stallings had several goals. One of which was to finish the season with a winning record and she accomplished that, as her team finished with an overall record of 14-13.
Five of those 14 wins came right in a row and the team’s winning streak started off with a 64-58 victory on the road against Texas College on January 23. The Lady Wildcats remained on the road for their next two games. Two days after their win over Texas High, they traveled to Hawkins to take on Jarvis Christian College. Wiley ran away with the 88-60 victory in that one. The team traveled for its next game against Texas-A&M University-Texarkana where the victory once again went to Wiley, this one coming in a 66-51 decision.
The Lady Wildcats were at home for their final two games of the winning streak as they went into the contests as underdogs. Louisiana State University-Shreveport was ranked No. 23 going into the first of the two contests but Wiley came up victorious 75-73. LSU-Alexandria was also receiving votes to be in the NAIA Top 25 of the Coaches Poll, but that didn’t stop Wiley from pulling out a 75-67 upset win in overtime to extend the winning streak to five games, the team’s longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season when it won five straight. The win over LSU-A also snapped a six-game-losing streak to against the Generals.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to add to their streak the following game when they lost to Paul Quinn College on the road in a 72-67 final.