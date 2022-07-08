Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Wiley College’s administration created a protocol requiring visiting teams to test for COVID upon arrival at Wiley’s campus. Several opponents were not in favor of the protocol and refused to test, forcing seven games for the men’s and women’s teams to be canceled or postponed in January.
The men were able to make up two of those games by playing four games from Feb. 14-17. However, the women’s team had is season come to an end in February.
“It was beyond disappointing because we had worked so hard and right before Christmas before that second wave of COVID got so bad, I felt like we were ready to go into conference,” Meagan Leggett, then women’s head basketball coach explained.
“We were right where we needed to be. We were coming off a big win against Dillard. Everything was starting to click for us, and then back from Christmas vacation, we worked really hard to get back into the flow of things. We were literally going through the shoot around preparing to go play LSU-Shreveport and we were about to get on the bus and the game got canceled. That happened about three or four games in a row. It was just frustrating because we practiced really hard and we prepared. We were ready and that last minute we find out it was canceled. It was really disheartening. It was frustrating. Games are where you see the fruit of your labor and these poor girls are working as hard as they could and not getting to go experience the fun times.”
Leggett said it felt like reliving 2020.
“It really did,” she said. “It was even worse than 2020 because we were the only ones shut down and we’re seeing everybody else play. Everybody around the country was playing and we weren’t getting to. No disrespect to Wiley because they were trying to keep athletes and students safe but at the same time it wasn’t fair. You would think teams would want to do whatever’s necessary or asked of them to make sure that everybody was safe but that was just not the case. These girls love competition. They came to Wiley to play basketball. That’s what they wanted to do. Also, it keeps them busy and out of trouble. Keeps them focused. So it was really hard.”