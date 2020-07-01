■ Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 7
With just four games left in the regular season, Wiley College’s Ashton DeMurrell was given the nod to take over the duties as interim head coach of the men’s basketball program.
“There were some misunderstandings and not everybody was on the same page so I guess they had to make some changes and they saw me as a fit because I have been at Wiley for almost five years now,” DeMurrell said.
“I played for Wiley and I graduated from Wiley so I was part of the basketball team and they knew me very well. So they had no problem putting that trust in me to lead the team because of what I put forth in the past.”
DeMurrell said having experience as a player helped make his transition as a coach a smooth one.
“That helped me a lot because a lot of players, when playing for a new coach, are tense and scared to make a mistake,” he explained. “So me coming to the table, I think the players played with a free spirit.
“What I came in with and brought to the table was to love each other, play for each other, play for yourself, play for your family. I believe without discipline, you can’t go forward and our team has been up and down and up and down when it comes to discipline, so what I brought to the table in those last few games of basketball was having self-discipline.
“I use the term DHL – Discipline because you’ve got to be disciplined,” he continued. “You’ve got to be humble because once you’re humble, you’re able to be more self-disciplined and you’ve got to have love, play with love and have love for each other.
“I used those terms with them and they understood, they loved on each other, they played for each other and it was a lovely sight seeing them play for each other and not for me.”
When DeMurrell took over, the Wildcats were in fifth place in the Red River Athletic Conference standings and had lost their previous four games. The five-game-winning streak started with a 75-60 win over Huston-Tillotson. They clinched a conference tournament berth with a win at Our Lady of the Lake and later earned the fourth seed with a pair of come-from-behind victories against Texas College and Jarvis Christian.
Their streak ended to Huston-Tillotson with an 86-83 final on March 5 in the first round of the conference tournament.
Wiley College remains in search of its next men’s head basketball coach and DeMurrell, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, hopes to be considered for the position.
“If that doesn’t work out, I hope they keep me around as an assistant,” he said. “If not, I’ll continue to do my thing and I’ll continue to teach somewhere and share my knowledge of the sport.”