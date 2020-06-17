It came as no surprise to Wiley women’s head basketball coach Lenise Stallings when Kyani Moore was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year.
“When it happened, we were pretty excited,” Stallings said. “We had a lot of girls get end-of-the-year awards so that ceremony was big for us. She wasn’t really surprised because she told me when she got here that she was going for that. She worked really hard to get that. So I knew as the season went on that she had a really good chance of getting it. So yeah, I was excited but not really surprised.”
Moore missed her first four games but made her debut on Nov. 26 against Dallas Christian where she scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds. In just 23 games, she recorded 11 double-doubles, and averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
“She doesn’t want to be beat,” Stallings said. “She doesn’t want to lose as a team and with her individual accolades, you really can’t make somebody have that. She does not want to lose at anything.”
Stallings said she expects Moore to take on a larger leadership role as in the upcoming years.
“She’s vocal,” the coach said of her player. “She was not one of my captains but as we’ve talked this offseason, she’s been really serious about coming back better. We’ll see. She’s more of a kid that if you watch what she does when she’s doing good things, you will get better.”