Editor’s Note: This is the ninth installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 2
Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs noticed his team had a chance to throw a no-hitter but he wasn’t going to speak up about it.
“I knew probably going into the fourth or fifth inning but it’s one of things that as a coach, you don’t want to say anything but let it continue to happen,” Biggs recalls. “I think probably toward the sixth inning, they started to realize it and I was like, ‘Hey, you can’t think about that. Just continue to go out and do your job.’”
Senior pitcher Austin Rotramel got the start on the mound for Wildcats as he pitched the first five innings and struck out eight batters. Carlos Torres pitched the next two innings to record the final six out. The two allowed just seven runners on base as Wiley College defeated Arlington Baptist 13-3. The no-hitter was the first for the program since 2007.
“It was great,” Biggs said. “That’s kind of a coach’s dream to see guys go out there and perform like that. They went out and did a good job.”
The baseball season came to an early end due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Wildcats managed to finish with a record of 11-9, its first winning record in 10 years.