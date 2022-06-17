Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
No. 9 – Alumni Gym gets facelift
Wiley College saw its gym get a facelift with the installment of new purple bleachers, new weight room equipment and a paint of the whole gym.
“The floor had actually been sanded down all the way down to the wood,” Wiley associate athletic director Kerl Nathaniel said. “I think it was very important to the program. The floor had not been done, I want to say in about 20-plus years or so and we haven’t had new weight equipment for some years. That right there was a great retention tool for our athletes as well as a great sell for student athletes.”
Nathaniel said the renovation of the gym is a good tool to bring fans to the games and also helps serve as a recruiting tool.
“Walking into a gym with brand new bleachers and a brand new floor and brand new equipment, I think that sells itself,” he said.
He added that credit must be given where it’s due.
“Credit has to be given to our president for his vision,” Nathaniel said. “It was his vision to come in and revitalize the campus. We may be in a small town but big things can happen. So credit has to go to our president and CEO Dr. (Herman) Felton.”