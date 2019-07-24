■ Editor’s Note: This is the eighth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Wiley College during the 2018-19 school year.
Dr. Brandon Dumas was named Wiley College athletic director at the start of the summer of 2018 and started his first full school year that fall.
‘‘Being named the Director of Athletics was exciting to me for a myriad of reasons,” Dumas said. “First and foremost, it was an expression of President Felton’s (Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr.) confidence in my ability to provide innovative and visionary leadership to our athletic programs. That’s extremely important to me. I’m always up for a challenge. Therefore, the appointment gave me an opportunity to invest in the lives of students in a different capacity which always motivates me. I remain as excited today as I was a little over a year ago when this journey began. The future is bright for Wildcat Athletics.
‘‘Prior to my tenure at Wiley, I served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Southern University and A&M College,” Dumas added. “I was not an employee of the Department of Athletics at my previous institution. However, Student Affairs and Athletics worked very closely together to ensure that we created a quality experience for our students. Personally, I was an ardent supporter of all athletic events and initiatives.”
Dumas said there are several moments throughout the school year he won’t soon forget and is excited for year two as the school’s athletic director.
“As you know, Wiley College Athletics enjoys a rich history of not only winning in competition but also building men and women of character,” Dumas said after the year came to a completion, reflecting on the year he just had. “This year was no different and our coaches and staff worked tirelessly to meet the lofty expectations that have been set by our various constituencies. We are proud of all of our teams and their successes on and off the court and field. In addition to being successful in competition, our student-athletes also won in the classroom earning multiple institutional and conference academic honors and recognition. That alone makes me extremely proud and excited about what the future holds for our athletic program.”