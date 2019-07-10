On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Wiley College began a new era when it announced Lamark Carter as its new head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track teams, replacing Marlon Baugh who held the position for the past four years.
“He was the perfect match,” Wiley athletic director Brandon Dumas said of Carter at the press conference. “We’ve had a very successful program, coming fresh off a national championship season and coach Carter embodied every positive trait that I saw as the next leader of this track and field program. He holds Christian values. He has a commitment to winning as well as excellence on and off the track and he has a commitment to keeping our students focused. The main thing is they’re student athletes, students first and I saw everything that I had envisioned represented coach Carter. From the moment we first spoke, I knew that he was the right person to take on the leadership and take this team to the next level.”
Carter has experience coaching at the high school level but the job at Wiley is his first on the collegiate level.
“It’s close to home,” Carter, the Shreveport native said. “It’s not really any problem for me to move and the athletes here are excellent. They’re doing fine. It’s a change going from one coach to another and learning their techniques.”
Carter has high expectations for the Wildcats.
“We want to continue to be competitive and win conference,” Carter added. “They’re coming off a national championship. You can’t get much higher so we just want to continue moving forward and do the right things to help our students move forward.”