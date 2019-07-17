Wiley College announced this past spring that it’s ending both its men’s and women’s soccer programs.
“I loved the guys and the girls,” said Josh Quarandillo who was hired in the spring of 2018 to coach the men and also took over the women’s program and ultimately resigned from the school to coach Southern Wesleyan University. “We were a family. They worked hard. They had grit and I hope the best for them.”
“It’s was a somewhat complicated matter because students were going to be affected which is always a primary concern,” Wiley athletic director Dr. Brandon K. Dumas said. “Conversely, as athletic director, I have a fiduciary responsibility to make decisions in the best interest of our students that also further sustain and stabilize the college, especially fiscally. My decisions will always be driven by that principle. I have an obligation to do what’s best for all students and the College as a whole, not just athletics. For those reasons, a decision was made to end the soccer programs. We assisted those students who desired to continue playing with transfers and ensured others who wanted to remain at Wiley knew that there remained a place for them on our campus.”
In seven seasons, the Lady Wildcats scored 138 goals and won 36 games as eight athletes earned 13 All-Conference honors, eight of those being first-team. The men scored 177 goals in those eight seasons and won 52 games. Six athletes earned All-Conference honors, three of which were first-team selections.