Wiley College men’s track and field athletes took home Red River Athletic Conference awards for the second consecutive week with Reshaun Fridie winning Field Athlete of the Week and Joseph Levier III winning Track Athlete of the Week.
Fridie, who won track athlete of the week last week, qualified for the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship by winning the triple jump with a distance of 14.60 meters at the University of Texas Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic.
His distance set a meet record. He also placed second in the long jump. In 2019, Fridie was a national championship qualifier in the long jump.
Levier finished third out of 23 runners in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.75 – which was just over a second shy of meeting the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. He also ran on the Wildcats’ 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams.
This the fourth awards won by the Wildcats this season. Last week, Xavier Hutchinson was named Field Athlete of the Week.
Wiley College (men and women) will compete in the Prairie View A&M Relays on Friday and Saturday.
Women
After winning the long jump, Shayla Arthur wins Red River Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for March 14-20.
Arthur bested 13 jumpers with five from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools with a jump of 5.28 meters. It was her first attempt at the event. She also made contributions on the track by helping the Lady Wildcats run 48.34 in the 4 x 100-meter relay.
The time was .02 seconds shy of meeting the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Arthur also made the finals in the 100-meter dash.
During the fall semester, Arthur played on the volleyball team and helped it win eight games and reach the Red River Athletic Conference semifinals for the sixth straight season.
This is Wiley College’s third track and field weekly honor. Darnee Williams and Carmen Garcia won last week.