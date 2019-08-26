OKLAHOMA CITY – The Wiley College volleyball team ended the Red River Athletic Conference and Sooner Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament with a sweep over Langston University (25-14, 25-17, 25-13) and loss to Oklahoma City University (25-27, 19-25, 17-25) on Saturday at Abe Lemons Arena.
“We played well against Langston,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “We saw a different style of play that will benefit us in our preparation for this season.
“Against Oklahoma City, we played tough, battled through by playing relentless volleyball. However, Oklahoma City outplayed us in several facets of the game. We gave away some points in key moments, and couldn’t capitalize in a situation late in the game when we had the lead.
“It was encouraging to see our women battle through despite playing from behind in all three sets. We come to a tournament with teams like Oklahoma City to play teams that are competing at a high level. It’s time to get back into the gym and work out some of the areas of the game that we struggled with this weekend.”
The Lady Wildcats faced Langston for the 14th time in program history but for the first time as a non-conference opponent. They have won the last eight and 13 of the last 14 matches against the Lady Lions – who only beat Wiley College in the 2014 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship First Round. This was the third meeting against Oklahoma City University – which has won the last two against the Lady Wildcats. Wiley College’s only win in the series was in 2010.
VS. LANGSTON
Standout
Khrystyna Frank recorded her second double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs. She recorded a .429 hitting percentage.
Set Review
Wiley College couldn’t be stopped in the first set as it recorded 15 kills and three errors on 31 attacks – resulting in a .387 hitting percentage. Langston was held to nine kills and six errors on 35 attacks for a .086 hitting percentage.
In the second set, the Lady Wildcats tallied 17 kills and four errors on 38 attacks for a .342 hitting percentage. Langston put up 10 kills and four errors on 32 attacks for a .188 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats closed out the match with 15 kills and two errors on 34 attacks for a .382 hitting percentage. The Lady Lions mustered eight kills and six errors on 36 attempts for a .056 hitting percentage.
On the Attack
Wiley College recorded 47 kills for a .369 hitting percentage. Langston was held to 27 kills and a .107 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats had two others reach double digits in kills with 13 by Marissa Neal and 10 for Teleza Collier. The last time the Lady Wildcats accomplished this feat was in last season’s Red River Athletic Conference Championship game when Frank had 12, Tsvetelina Bozhanova had 11 and Larissa Francisco had 10. This is the first time Wiley College has had three in double figures in a three-set match since September 22, 2017.
Sakayah Garity led Langston with 10.
Lending a Hand
Alexia Souza averaged 13.3 assists per set with 40. Jada Roland assisted on 19 of Langston’s 27 kills.
Defensive Standouts
The Lady Wildcats recorded 56 digs. Merritt Elder joined Frank in double figures with 11. The Lady Lions tallied 41 with Garity and Roland leading the team with a nine apiece.
Wiley College had eight block assists and one solo. Souza led the team with two block assists and a solo. Langston recorded six block assists and one solo. It was led by Brittani Bailey and Jada Murray who each had two block assists.
Ace up the Sleeve
Wiley College had five service aces and six serving errors. Neal led the team with two. Langston put down two aces with Jada Jolly and Roland. It had four serving errors.
VS. OKLAHOMA CITY U
Standout
Frank did everything she could to keep the Lady Wildcats in the match. She put up 15 kills.
Set Review
Neither team hit strong in the first set. The Lady Wildcats recorded 14 kills and 11 errors on 42 attacks for a .071 hitting percentage. The Stars recorded 12 kills and nine errors on 40 attacks for a .075 hitting percentage.
Wiley College was outhit in the second set as it put 10 kills and seven errors on 41 attacks for a .073 hitting percentage. Oklahoma City, which is receiving votes in the Tachikara NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll — notched 15 kills and six errors on 45 attacks for a .200 hitting percentage.
The third set was Wiley College’s best on the attack as it recorded a .189 hitting percentage with 11 kills and four errors on 37 attacks. The Stars were more efficient with 17 kills on 38 attacks for a .368 hitting percentage.
On the Attack
The Lady Wildcats finished the match with 35 kills for a .108 hitting percentage. Oklahoma City put up 44 kills for a .211 hitting percentage. Lacy Beeler led all players with 16.
Lending a Hand
Souza assisted on 29 of Wiley College’s 35 kills. Sophia Salak aided on 39 of Oklahoma City’s 44 kills.
Defensive Standouts
Wiley College recorded 53 digs. Neal and Elder followed Scott with nine each. The Stars tallied 57 digs. Three finished in double figures led by Isabel Harwell’s 20.
The Lady Wildcats had 12 block assists and one solo. Tiyanna Johnson led the team with five block assists. The Stars had eight block assists and two solos. Catelyn Vargas led them with three block assists and one solo.
Ace up the Sleeve
The Lady Wildcats had one service ace by Johnson and made six errors. Oklahoma City put down four with Salak recording two. The Stars also had six errors.
UP NEXT
Wiley College will open Red River Athletic Conference play at Paul Quinn College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
NOTES
After opening the 2019 season with double-digit kills in four consecutive matches, Frank wins Red River Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week.
This is the first Player of the Week awards of the 2019 season. In the RRAC/Sooner Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament, Frank recorded 54 kills for an average of 4.5 per set.
