The Wiley College cross country teams will travel to Magnolia, Ark. for the Lois Davis Invitational hosted by Southern Arkansas University.
Men
The race will be 8,000-meters which will be the first time the Wildcats have run that distance since last season’s Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Next week’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship will also be 8K.
The Wildcats haven’t run since competing in McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stampede on September 24. Joseph Levier III ran Wiley College’s top time in the four-mile race at 23:52.6. Javoun Goldsby followed at 26:15.3. The Wildcats placed fifth at the meet.
Twelve teams will compete. After this meet, the Wildcats will compete for their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship in Decatur, Ala. on Oct. 21.
Women
The race will be 5,000-meters near the W.T. Watson Athletic Center and will go around the athletic facilities.
The Lady Wildcats haven’t run since competing in McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stampede on September 24. De Lisha Paul and Jean-Marie Farinha ran personal bests in the 5K race. Paul finished in 24:30.8 and Farinha came in at 24:52.2.
Thirteen teams will compete. After this meet, the Lady Wildcats will compete for their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship in Decatur, Ala. on Oct. 21.