The Wiley College cross country men and women will travel to Arkadelphia, Ark., to open the 2022 season in the Bob Gravett Invitational hosted by Ouachita Baptist University.
Women
The race will be 5,000 kilometers through the campus and finish inside Cliff Harris Stadium. The meet will be timed by MacDonald Timing LLC. Results will be posted on macdonaldtiming.com and tfrrs.org. Wiley College ran in the meet last season and competed mostly against schools from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III.
The Lady Wildcats return three from last season’s team which ran for the first time since 2017. De Lisha Paul led the team last season and ran her personal best 25:04.4 at Ouachita Baptist’s Tiger Invitational. Shakayla Carter and Darnee Williams also return. Carter ran 29:35.4 and Williams finished in 27:04.2 in last season’s Tiger Invitational.
Head coach LaMark Carter brought in two recruits freshman Jean-Marie Farinha and Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo. Farinha is from Trinidad and Tobago and Tutt-Moutouo is from Tacoma, Wash. She ran at Clover Park Technical College and Northwest Career and Tech High School. These additions will give the Lady Wildcats enough to qualify for team standings.
This season is the first for Wiley College as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. From 2009-2017 and 2021, it competed in the Red River Athletic Conference.
Men
The race will be 8,000-kilometers and will go through the campus and finish in Ouachita’s Cliff Harris Stadium. MacDonald Timing LLC will time the meet. Results will be posted on macdonaldtiming.com and tfrrs.org.
The Wildcats return six from last season’s team which ran for the first time since 2017. Michael Lewis ran his fastest time at the Red River Athletic Conference Championship (32.16.9) He ran the Wildcats’ fastest time at the Bill Libby Invitational (32:33.4). Robert Bullock led the Wildcats at the RRAC Championship (30:57.9). Joseph Levier III ran the Wiley College’s fastest time at the Ouachita Tiger Invitational (32:53.4). He also ran his personal best at the RRAC Championship (31:03). Christian Brookins, Reshaun Fridie and Harold Overton III also return.
Head coach LaMark Carter brought in two recruits, sophomore transfer Tyvonne Allen and freshman Channing Arvie. Allen competed at Rogers State University in 2019. During the indoor track and field season, he competed in the 300-meter dash, 800-meter run and the 4 x 400-meter relay. He ran 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles in the outdoor season. Arvie competed at JS Clark Leadership Academy where Levier graduated from.
The Wildcats are in their inaugural season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference after competing in the Red River Athletic Conference from 2009 to 2017 and 2021.