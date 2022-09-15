The Wiley College cross country teams will travel to Searcy, Ark., for the 2022 Steve Guymon Invitational hosted by Harding University at 5:45 p.m. (women) and 6:15 p.m. (men) on Friday.
WOMEN
The race will be five kilometers on a grass course with a couple of asphalt crossings. MacDonald Timing LLC will be timing the race and results will be available at macdonaldtiming.com.
The Lady Wildcats will look to improve from their last race at Ouachita Baptist University’s Bob Gravett Invitational. De Lisha Paul ran the top time at 25:15.8. Jean-Marie Farinha ran 26:05.1, Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo finished in 26:30.6 and Darnee Williams ran 27:53.4.
Wiley College will run against the host, Arkansas Tech University, Henderson State University, Lane College who compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II. It will be joined by NAIA schools Williams Baptist University, Central Baptist College and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. National Junior College Athletic Association schools National Park College and Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will also run.
MEN
The race will be four miles on a mostly grass course with a couple of asphalt crossings. MacDonald Timing LLC will time the race and results will be posted at macdonaldtiming.com.
The Wildcats will look to build upon their first meet when they ran at Ouachita Baptist University’s Bob Gravett Invitational on September 3. Michael Lewis paced the team with a time of 19:00.8 – which was 23rd out of runners from schools who qualified in the team standings – and 38th overall. Javoun Goldsby followed at 19:07.4. Robert Bullock (19:12.7), Joseph Levier III (19:17) and Tyvonne Allen (20:56.6) rounded out the scoring for Wiley College.
Wiley College will run against the host, Arkansas Tech University, Henderson State University and Lane College, who compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II. Hendrix College, an NCAA Division III program is running individuals along with NAIA schools University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Williams Baptist University. National Junior College Athletic Association school National Park College is also running.