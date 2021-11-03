The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams will head to Windcrest, Texas, to run in the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship on Friday at Windcrest Golf Course.
The men will run an 8,000-meter race at 8 a.m. The women will follow with a 5,000-meter race at 8:50 a.m. The top 10 individuals from each race will earn All-Conference and advance to the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship along with the men’s and women’s team champions.
Wiley College competed in three meets with their last at McMurry University’s Bill Libby Invitational on October 16. De Lisha Paul has led the Lady Wildcats all season. She ran a personal best 25:04 in the Ouachita Tiger Invitational on October 1.
Michael Lewis ran the top time for the Wildcats in at the Bill Libby Invitational with a personal best of 32:33.4. Joseph Levier III ran the team’s top time at the Ouachita Tiger Invitational (32:53.4). Anthony Hickman led the Wildcats at the Lois Davis Invitational and earned Red River Athletic Conference Runner of the Week.