The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Arkadelphia, Ark. for the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger Invitational on Friday.
The women will run a 5,000-meter race at 4 p.m. The men will follow with an 8,000-meter race at 4:30 p.m.
Last week, the teams competed in the program’s first meet since 2017 during Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational. De Lisha Paul and Shakayla Carter made their debuts.
For the men, Anthony Hickman, Michael Lewis, Christian Brookins, Joseph Levier III, Reshaun Fridie and Xavier Hutchinson ran their first races. Hickman ran the top time for the Wildcats and won Red River Athletic Conference Runner of the Week.
This will be the penultimate meet before the Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Both teams will run in East Texas Baptist University’s Tiger Invitational on Oct. 8.