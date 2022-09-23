The Wiley College cross country teams travel to Lake Charles, La., for the 2022 Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede hosted by McNeese State University at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Women
The race will be five kilometers at McNeese State University’s Enos Derbonne Multi-Sport Complex around the athletic fields. This will be the first time the Lady Wildcats have competed at this meet. They will mostly be competing against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs. National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic schools Lyon College and Texas Wesleyan are also running. Over 300 athletes will compete.
They are coming off running at the Steve Guymon Invitational on September 16. It was the first time they placed in the team standings since 2017. De Lisha Paul ran a personal best 24:33.
After Saturday, the Lady Wildcats will run in the Lois Davis Invitational on October 14.
Men
The race will be four miles around the athletic fields at McNeese State University’s Enos Derbonne Multi-Sport Complex. The Wildcats will run mostly against athletes from National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs. National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools Texas Wesleyan University and Lyon College are also running. Over 300 athletes will be competing.
Wiley College is coming off a runner-up finish at the Steve Guymon Invitational on September 16. Michael Lewis led the team with a time of 25:43. Joseph Levier III and Javoun Goldsby followed at 25:46.4 and 26:02.4.
After Saturday, the Wildcats will run in the Lois Davis Invitational hosted by Southern Arkansas University on October 14.