CONWAY, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team had a field goal drought at the inopportune time as it fell 78-62 to Central Baptist College Monday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats (0-1) drop their season opener for the second straight season. They were outshot 47-40.3 percent. Wiley College struggled at the free throw line – only taking advantage of five of 16 attempts. It beat the Mustangs on the glass with 45 rebounds to 35. However, the Wildcats had issues taking care of the basketball as they turned it over 24 times with 16 off steals. They only forced Central Baptist into 16 turnovers with nine the result of steals.
Wiley College trailed by as many as eight in the second half. Maurice Harvey hit a 3-pointer. A layup by David Williams and a 3-pointer by Demarius Houston tied the game at 51. Layups by Deonte Spencer and Bernard Nwaoshai put the Wildcats ahead 56-55 with 9:32 left in the game.
The lead was short-lived. The Mustangs immediately retook the lead and went on a 13-point run. For six minutes, Wiley College didn’t make a basket and scored three points from the free throw line. Harvey ended the field goal drought with a 3-pointer with 3:06 left.
In the first half, the Wildcats led by as many as five after a pair of buckets by Jalen Brown. They only hit two shots the rest of the half. This allowed Central Baptist to take the lead. Wiley College went into the locker room with a 39-33 deficit.
Harvey came off the bench and led the Wildcats with 15 points. He added eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. Spencer and Williams followed with 11. Williams contributed four rebounds an assist and steal. Spencer tallied three steals and two rebounds. Justin Minter shared the team lead in steals with Spencer at three.
The Wildcats will open their home schedule at 4 p.m Saturday against Arkansas Baptist College – who fell to Philander Smith College on Oct. 27 and beat Champion Christian College on Oct. 28.