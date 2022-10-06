The Wiley College volleyball team forced a fifth set but were unable to pull out a victory (25-18, 11-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11) against Centenary College of Louisiana Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (4-13, 1-2 GCAC) dropped to 2-2 at Alumni Gymnasium and 3-3 in five-set matches. They outhit the Ladies .137 to .047 and 50-42 in kills. As strong as they were on the attack, Wiley College struggled serving, putting down eight aces and making 14 errors. It allowed nine aces and only benefited from three errors by Centenary College.
The first set went to the Ladies, as they went on a five-point run late. Wiley College bounced back in the second set as it put down 12 kills in 23 attempts while forcing the Ladies to make nine attack errors. Two blocks by Shayla Arthur helped the Lady Wildcats pull out to a four-point lead. Arthur and Neal got kills to close the set and even the match.
Wiley College trailed by as many as seven in the third set. A kill by Arthur sparked a four-point run. Jordan Dansby tied the set at 20 with a block. The Lady Wildcats were unable to get the lead as a pair of attack errors gave the set to Centenary.
In the fourth set, a kill by Hailie Williams and a block by Jordan Dansby and Kailie Williams helped Wiley College pull out to a seven-point lead. It would lead by as many as 10. Four kills and two service aces helped the Ladies narrow the gap to two. Three kills by Hailie Williams forced a decisive fifth set.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to gain the lead in the final set. Trailing 13-6, two kills by Hailie Williams and one by Jordan Dansby cut the margin to two. Two errors gave the match to Centenary College.
Hailie Williams led all attackers with 17 kills. Her nine digs left her one shy of her second double-double of the season. Neal followed with 15 kills, eight digs and an assist. Shayla Arthur recorded her second double-double of the season with 11 kills and a career-high 19 digs. She led the team with six solo blocks. LeAndria Jackson posted her fourth double-double of the season with a season-high 40 assists and 10 digs. Kailie Williams notched a career-high 13 digs. Arthur, Dansby and Kailie Williams each had two service aces.
Wiley College will resume Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on Saturday at Oakwood University (Ala.).