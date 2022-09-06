The Wiley College volleyball team battled but were unable to match the hitting of No. 21 Texas Wesleyan University in a three-set loss (25-10, 25-20, 25-23) Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (2-7) held Texas Wesleyan to its third lowest hitting percentage of the season at .156 despite allowing 44 kills. They blocked 10 attacks with three solo and 14 assists. Wiley College only hit .024 and was held to 24 kills on 125 attempts.
In the first two sets, the Lady Wildcats only held the lead once. Needing to win to extend the match, they played their strongest. Wiley College took advantage of Texas Wesleyan errors and built an early three-point lead. The Rams responded with two kills and a block. They benefited from three errors from Wiley College to take a three-point lead. Two kills by Marissa Neal helped put Wiley back in front. The Lady Wildcats led by as many as four. A kill by Kailie Williams put them within two points of extending the match. The Rams were able to get three kills to close out the match.
Kailie Williams led the Lady Wildcats with eight kills. Hailie Williams and Neal followed with five. LeAndria Jackson put up 12 assists and seven digs. Maya Damijo assisted on nine kills and provided two digs. For the fourth consecutive match, Alia Scott recorded over 20 digs with 21. Shayla Arthur notched five blocks. Hailie Williams followed with four and Jordan Dansby contributed three. Neal and Scott both got aces.
Wiley College will travel to NCAA Division III school Centenary College of Louisiana for a 6 p.m. match on September 13.