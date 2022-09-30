LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Wiley College volleyball team forced a fifth set but were unable to complete the rally in a five-set loss (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9) at Philander Smith College in its Gulf Coast Athletic Conference opener Thursday at Mims Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (3-11, 0-1) fall in their conference opener for only the third time in the last 16 seasons. It’s also their first loss this season when taking the first set. They were without Kailie Williams, who is third on the team with 94 kills and leads with 15 aces.
Wiley College was outhit .168 to .155 and 60-55 in kills. It struggled serving only putting down three aces and making eight errors. Defensively, it allowed 10 aces but benefited from 10 serving errors by the Lady Panthers. Both teams blocked nine attacks.
In the first set, the Lady Wildcats hit well with 13 kills and only three errors. Trailing by three, Hailie Williams recorded two kills. Three errors by the Lady Panthers put Wiley College ahead by two. Williams clinched the set with a kill.
Wiley College would drop the next two sets as it recorded 21 kills but made 19 errors. Philander Smith put down 18 kills but only made nine errors. For the second time this season, the Lady Wildcats forced a fifth set. They scored 14 kills and only committed two errors.
Marissa Neal recorded seven kills. With the set tied at 14, a kill by Arthur sparked a five-point run. She also teamed up with Jordan Dansby on a block. Dansby and Madison Brown also added a block. Kia Robertson extended the match with a kill.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to keep the momentum as they gave up the first five points. Four kills by Williams and one by Neal helped cut the deficit to one. Philander Smith pushed the margin to four and Wiley College was unable to rally.
Williams led the team with 20 kills, marking the second time in her career she has tallied 20 or more kills in a match. Neal followed with 18. With 17 digs, she notched her fifth double-double of the season. Arthur recorded a career-high 15 kills and 15 digs for her first career double-double. LeAndria Jackson notched her third double-double of the season with 26 assists and 11 digs. Scott put up 24 digs which put her over 800 for her career. Dansby and Robertson each recorded four block assists.
Wiley College will continue conference play on Saturday at its first GCAC Round-Up at Fisk University. It plays Tougaloo College at 1 p.m. and will face Fisk at 3 p.m.