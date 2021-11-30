WAXAHACHIE — The Wiley College women’s basketball team took better care of the ball and was more opportunistic with its offensive rebounds but struggled to hit shots in a 67-62 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University Monday at the Sheaffer Center.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak. The Lady Wildcats fall to 0-2 in games away from Alumni Gymnasium. They forced the Lady Lions into 24 turnovers with 15 coming off steals – which led to 19 points. Wiley College was slightly out-rebounded 37-35 but it held the advantage on the offensive glass 20-10. The Lady Wildcats only hit 33.3 percent of their shots and only made three of 21 three-point attempts. They allowed SAGU to hit 48.3 percent of its shots. The Lady Lions hit eight of 22 three-point attempts.
Kayja Jackson led Wiley College with 13 points. She added seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Jay’lann Myles followed with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds to go along with two steals. Diamond Hawthorne also reached double figures with 10 points while contributing five rebounds and two steals.
Wiley College (3-4) trailed most of the first half as it shot 10-for-33. A layup by Myles started an 11-point run. Minnie Miller tied the game with a jumper. Jackson stole the ball and hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats their first lead early in the second quarter. They only made two of their next 11 shots. Three shots were blocked. This allowed Southwestern Assemblies of God to close the half on a 17-4 run, which had Wiley College facing an eight-point deficit.
In the second half, the Lady Wildcats trailed by as many as 12. A 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Davis started a rally. Jumpers by Miller, Hawthorne and Myles helped trim the margin to three. That’s as close as they would get. Despite forcing more turnovers and attempting 14 more shots in the fourth quarter, Wiley College only made seven of 27 shot attempts.
The Lady Wildcats will continue their road swing on Dec. 6 at Philander Smith College. They beat the Lady Panthers 74-65 on Nov. 8 at Alumni Gymnasium.