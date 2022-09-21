FORT WORTH – The Wiley College volleyball team suffered a three-set defeat against No. 24 Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday in the Sid Richardson Center.
The Lady Wildcats (3-9) were outhit .269 to .036 and 44-17 in kills. They allowed 11 service aces while only putting down two and making four errors. Wiley College was stronger on the block as it turned away seven attacks while the Rams denied five. The Lady Wildcats were without four players.
Marissa Neal led the team with seven kills and a service ace. Maya Damijo provided 10 assists and was dig short of recording a double-double with nine. Alia Scott returned to the lineup after not playing in Thursday’s match with a team-high 16 digs. Shayla Arthur, Madison Brown and Kia Robertson each tallied three block assists.
Wiley College will return to action on September 27 as it visits Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The teams met on August 27 with the Lady Wildcats pulling out a five-set victory.