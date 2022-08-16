Wiley College head men’s and women’s golf coach Jacob Robinson is pleased to welcome freshman Zhana-Laya Dewey from Port Arthur as the women’s golf team’s first-ever addition.
Dewey, originally from San Bernardino, Calif., was a three-sport athlete at Port Arthur Memorial High School. Along with golf, she played basketball and soccer – earning First Team All-District and top defender in basketball. She helped Port Arthur reach the Class 5A State playoffs. Golf is a sport that has recently piqued Dewey’s interest.
“I don’t think I ever imagined myself getting interested in golf,” Dewey said. “I enjoy it and I’m looking forward to continuing playing and improving my scores.”
Robinson is excited about what Dewey will contribute.
“She has a lot of potential,” he said. “She put up some good scores in high school.”
Dewey was drawn to Wiley College because of its history. She will be studying Criminal Justice. The women’s golf team will compete as a club this spring and will gain full varsity status in Spring 2024.