The Wiley College volleyball team will travel to DeSoto to face Texas College at 1 p.m. Friday and Jarvis Christian College at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Red River Athletic Conference West Round-Up at the DeSoto Recreation Center.
The Lady Wildcats (5-7, 3-5) are coming off a five-set victory over Huston-Tillotson University. Marissa Neal, Tiyanna Johnson, Shayla Arthur recorded 11 kills, and Hailie Williams tallied 10. The victory kept Wiley College in contention for the Red River Athletic Conference Championship as it holds sixth place.
Texas College (0-5, 0-5) returns after opting out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s only playing a conference schedule and is searching for its first win under Isaac Williams. Felecianna Long leads the Lady Steers with eight kills. Alana Byrdsong leads the team with 20 digs.
Jarvis Christian College (6-17, 2-4) lost their last conference match to Louisiana College. It’s won two of their three matches. Jai Johnson leads the team with 98 kills and a .255 hitting percentage. Johnice Hubbard is the team’s main setter with 222 assists. On defense, Chole Buchanan leads with 261 digs. Lauryn Johnson is the top blocker with 25 solo and 27 assists. Jarvis Christian trails Wiley College for the last seed in the RRAC Championship.
Wiley College defeated Jarvis Christian in straight sets during a nonconference match on August 27. It held the Lady Bulldogs to a .009 hitting percentage. The Lady Wildcats have dominated the series between both schools winning all 54 matches dating back to 2006 and only falling in five sets.