The Wiley College men’s basketball team will travel to Waxahachie to compete in Southwestern Assemblies of God University Classic against York College at 5 p.m. Friday and the No. 3 host Lions at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The games will be streamed on the SAGU Basketball Facebook page. Live statistics will be available for both games. The link is available in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Wildcats (4-1) are on a four-game winning streak after defeating Philander Smith College 73-72 on Monday. Michael Aiken scored a career-high 17 points hitting five of nine field goal attempts. Kameron Fitzpatrick had his most productive game with 12 points and five rebounds. Wiley College outrebounded Philander Smith 46-37 and 20-13 on the offensive boards. The Wildcats are ranked 11th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 17.2 offensive rebounds per game. They played an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association School Lamar University on Tuesday.
Friday’s game will mark the first meeting between Wiley College and York College – which competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers are coming off a 71-67 loss to Midland. In three games, they are hitting 54.7 percent of their shots – which ranks 10th in the NAIA. York has made 40.6 percent of its 3-point attempts.
Erik Talton leads the team in scoring with 22 points per game. Brent Clark is also averaging double figures with 12.3 per game. Webster Simeus leads the Panthers with 7.3 rebounds per game. Rhino Hernandez and Myson Huff are averaging three steals per game. York College is in its fourth season under Tree Burks.
Southwestern Assemblies of God University entered the season ranked in the NAIA Top 25 poll after reaching the Fab Four last season. It has split its first two games with a win over Dallas Christian College and a loss against Paul Quinn College. Nykolas Mason and Joshua Kashila lead the Lions with 24 points per game. Kashila also leads with 5.5 assists per game. Joel Polius leads in rebounds with nine per game.
The Wildcats have matched up with the Lions 26 times and have won 16. Nineteen of those meetings occurred when both teams were in the Red River Athletic Conference from 2003 until SAGU left for the Sooner Athletic Conference after the 2012-13 season. Saturday will be the first time they’ve played since 2017.