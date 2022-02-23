NEW ORLEANS – The Wiley College men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season came to an end with an 89-58 loss to Xavier University of Louisiana Tuesday at the Convocation Center.
The loss ended the Wildcats’ streak of reaching the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament at 15. The game was also Wiley College’s last as a member of the conference. It will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season.
The Wildcats (10-13, 3-9) trailed the entire game. They were outshot 57.6 percent to 36.1 percent. Wiley College only hit on three of 19 three-point attempts. The Wildcats were slightly outdone on the boards 40-37. They were also edged in the turnover battle giving up 20 turnovers with 13 by steals while forcing 18 with only seven off steals.
David Williams led the Wildcats with 15 points. Jamir Cheek followed with 11 and contributed a team-high seven rebounds and seven assists. Michael Aiken, who leads the team in scoring and missed the last four games due to injury, returned with seven points, four rebounds and two assists. Devin Ellis put up six points, five rebounds, and four steals.
The season was unprecedented. The rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus caused Wiley College to postpone or cancel its first seven conference games. The Wildcats played nine games in 3.5 weeks, including four games in three days last week.
The game was the last for seniors Kimar Edwards, Cheek and Ellis. Adrian Dick is also a senior but didn’t suit up. Aiken, Demarius Houston, Travis Burrus and Jalen Brown are among the players that are eligible to return for the 2022-23 season as the Wildcats seek their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title.