The Wiley College men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a six-week clinic for boys and girls ages 4-14 beginning Monday at Pemberton Field on the Wiley College campus.
There is no charge for the clinic. It will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. over the next six Mondays. Participants will learn how to shoot, pass, dribble, ball control and teamwork. They will also play mini games. Head coach Rafael Gonzalez and members of his teams will run the clinic.
“We are wanting to increase the popularity of soccer in Marshall,” Gonzalez said. “We’re wanting to get the community involved with the College.”
The Wiley College men’s and women’s soccer teams returned as club teams after a four-year hiatus. They will gain varsity status in Fall 2023. From 2011-2018 the men’s program won 52 matches and made four appearances in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament, winning the title in 2015. The women’s program won 36 matches from 2012-2018 and reached the conference semifinals in 2015 and 2017.