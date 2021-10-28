The Wiley College volleyball team returns to Alumni Gymnasium to take on the University of the Southwest at 1 p.m. Saturday.
No fans will be admitted. Live video will be shown on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Page. Live statistics will be available and the link will be posted in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website. Senior Tiyanna Johnson will be honored before the match.
The Lady Wildcats (6-8, 4-6) are coming off a split in the Red River Athletic Conference West Round-Up with a sweep over Texas College and a four-set loss against Jarvis Christian College. Hailie Williams recorded a career-high 28 kills against Jarvis. LeAndria Jackson averaged over 10 assists per set last week. Currently, they hold a half-match lead for fifth place in the conference. Wiley College will look to avenge five-set loss it suffered against the Mustangs on October 9 which it held a 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs (8-14, 6-2) split their matches at the West Round-Up with a three-set loss to Xavier University of Louisiana and a five-set victory over Louisiana College. They are currently ranked third in the conference.
Wiley College will look to slow Southwest’s hitters Alexia Esparza, Valeria Trevino and Fesili Masani who all recorded double digit kills in their previous match.