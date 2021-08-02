Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Derrick Mitchell is pleased to announce the signing of freshman point guard Travis Burrus from Austell, Georgia.
Burrus played at South Cobb High School. He was a First Team All-Region Point Guard. In his senior season, he guided the Eagles to 16 wins and a berth in the Georgia High School Association Class 6A state playoffs.
He averaged 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, and ranked 16th in the state in assists per game.
“Travis Burrus is a phenomenal young man, who is a true leader,” Mitchell said. “He is a pass-first point guard who was schooled by former South Cobb High School and Hillgrove High School coach Greg Moultrie. We have high expectations for Travis, and look forward to helping him achieve all of his goals.”
Burrus is looking forward to playing at the next level. He will join a Wildcat squad that returns 10 players including 2019-20 starters Jamir Cheek and Devin Ellis.