Entering its first season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and adding four sports, the Wiley College Department of Athletics launched a new website on the Presto Sports Platform.
The site URL is still wileyathletics.com and will be managed by the Sports Information Office. Wiley College brought back men’s and women’s soccer and men’s golf. It is starting a women’s golf program. All four are competing as club teams.
The major update to wileyathletics.com is it’s now responsive — meaning viewers have the same website experience whether they are viewing on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
“We are in an age where people use their smartphone more than any other device,” said Andrew Glover, Wiley College Sports Information Director. “Before, those users viewed a simplified mobile site. Now, they get to see our full site and it will be easier to view live stats, articles and videos.”
When users first visit the site, they will see the upcoming games. On home game days and games where the host uses Presto Sports for stats, the scoreboard will display the current status of the game. Immediately under that fans can view the most recent news. A new feature will allow the athletic department to tag previews, boxscores and photos to each event. In the top menu, fans can click to view and follow our social media platforms.
“We wanted fans to see what was most important to them right away,” Glover said. “We are in a culture where people want things instantly. Our site is set up for viewers to immediate access to results and recent news on their favorite Wildcat teams.”
Underneath, our recent news is the Wiley Athlete Spotlight which will feature male and female athletes throughout the year. That is followed by a More Headlines and More video section. On each sport page, viewers can see that team’s videos. The rest of the home page has a rotating list of our sponsor logos followed by the logos of the GCAC and the NAIA. Important links to Wiley College can be found at the bottom along with the commemorative 150th Anniversary logo.
On the team pages, fans can see players game-by-game statistics, season and career totals. Those will be updated after the contest is finalized. Player, coach and athletic staff photos were enlarged so they display more vibrant and high quality. Our national championship appearances and conference titles are recognized on the team schedules for the respective season.
Photos from previous years and each team’s history section will be updated throughout the year. This is the third update to the Wiley College Athletic website since 2015. The last update occurred in 2018 when Wiley College changed its logo and color scheme. The athletic website, previously used SIDHelp’s platform – which was purchased by Presto Sports – who is also the official statistic provider of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.