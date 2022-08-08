wileylogo.png
Entering its first season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and adding four sports, the Wiley College Department of Athletics launched a new website on the Presto Sports Platform.

The site URL is still wileyathletics.com and will be managed by the Sports Information Office. Wiley College brought back men’s and women’s soccer and men’s golf. It is starting a women’s golf program. All four are competing as club teams.

