LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team was unable to hit shots in a 56-42 loss at Philander Smith College on Monday.
The Wildcats (6-4) shot 25 percent from the field and only made one of 18 three-point attempts. Seven of their shot attempts were blocked. They held the Panthers to 30 percent from the field and blocked five shots, but allowed them to hit six 3-pointers. Wiley College’s bench was overwhelmed by Philander Smith’s reserves – being outscored 28-9.
Michael Aiken led Wiley College with 15 points. He also contributed seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Kimar Edwards led the team with eight rebounds. Six players recorded steals with Joshua Mullins leading the squad with two. Timothy Holland blocked three shots.
Wiley College led most of the first half. It lead by as many as six, with two buckets by Aiken with eight minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats were held scoreless for nearly six minutes. They missed eight shots and turned the ball over three times – which allowed the Panthers to build a seven-point lead.
In the second half, the Wildcats regained the lead on a jumper by Aiken. They didn’t hit another field goal for 10 minutes and only scored six points from the free throw line. Their shooting woes let the Panthers build a double-digit lead.
The Lady Wildcats lost 77-65. Statistics from the game were not available as of press time. They will play an exhibition game against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I institution Southern University at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both teams will wrap up their nonconference schedules against Dillard University on December 14.