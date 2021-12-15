The Wiley College men’s basketball team jumped out early and held off a late rally in a 76-69 victory over Dillard University Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (7-4) win their ninth straight at home dating back to the 2019-20 season. After posting their lowest shooting percentage against Philander Smith College on December 6, the Wildcats bounced back hitting 47.4 percent of their shots. They were 8-for-19 from 3-point territory.
Wiley College built a lead by hitting three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the game. Michael Aiken hit three and Demarius Houston hit two in the first half. Dillard closed the gap to four with two 3-pointers. Aiken’s third 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the first sparked a 14-1 run which increased the Wildcats advantage to 19 points.
In the second half, the Wildcats continued where they left off. Baskets by Kimar Edwards, Timothy Holland and Houston pushed Wiley College’s advantage to 27 points. It was outrebounded 26-9 in the second half and gave up 14 on the offensive end. The second chance opportunities and nine turnovers helped the Bleu Devils pull within six. The Wildcats didn’t allow them to get closer as they traded buckets.
Houston led Wiley College with 18 points and three steals. He hit four 3-pointers. Aiken followed with 15 points while contributing four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He was 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Edwards had his highest scoring output with 13 points while adding six rebounds, an assist and steal. Timothy Holland posted 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Travis Burrus recorded a career-high eight assists while supplying eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Wildcats will return to the court on Jan. 6 when they open Red River Athletic Conference play at the defending champion Louisiana State University-Shreveport.