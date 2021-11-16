The Wiley College men’s basketball team held Tougaloo College to under 40 percent from the field and overcame a slow start to win 68-57 Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (5-3) snapped a two-game skid and improve to 5-0 on their home floor. They only allowed the Bulldogs to hit 33.8 percent of their shots. Wiley College turned away five shots. It forced 19 turnovers with 10 coming off steals – which led to 24 points off turnovers.
In the first half, Wiley College only hit nine of 29 field goal attempts. It gave away the ball eight times but only two were on steals. The Wildcats trailed from 16:34 left in the first half. They fell behind by as many as 11. A 3-pointer by Demarius Houston helped turn the momentum. Michael Aiken made a jumper and a 3-pointers to pull the Wildcats within four at halftime.
Wiley College reversed its shooting fortunes in the second half as it swished 18 of 33 field goal attempts (54.5 percent). Its defense remained tough forcing Tougaloo into 11 turnovers with seven coming off steals. The Bulldogs shot 32.3 percent from the field in the second half. Joshua Mullins got a steal and dished to Aiken who laid it up – giving the Wildcats their first lead since the beginning of the game.
The lead changed hands eight times. A three-pointer by Houston with 10:31 left in the game would give Wiley College the lead for good. Aiken stole the ball and laid it up to start an eight-point run for the Wildcats with 9:26 left in the game. A jumper by Deonte Spencer and layups by Aiken and Edwards increased the advantage to nine. Aiken hit a jumper with 2:41 left to put Wiley College up by double digits.
“Coach (Derrick Mitchell) told us to stay locked in,” Aiken said. “We all came out slow and wasn’t the same. He told us to keep pushing and fighting. We rose to the challenge, played hard and came out victorious.”
Aiken had a career-high 26 points and hit 10 of 15 field goal attempts – including 8-for-10 in the second half. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Spencer, who made his second consecutive start tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
“He’s a little pack of dynamite,” Mitchell said about Aiken. “He plays so hard and fast. You always think he is out of control. The kids is so smooth and he’s only a freshman. Hats off to Coach (Kortez) Smith that brought him.
“After last game Deonte has been doing better in practice,” Mitchell said. “He’s bringing great energy in practice. I wanted to reward him. He’s responded with a big game today. He was animated and feared no one.”
Travis Burrus contributed six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Mullins recorded a team-high three steals. Timothy Holland shared Spencer’s team lead of six rebounds.
With final exams this week, the Wildcats will host Arlington Baptist University at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.