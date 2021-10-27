The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play their first game at Alumni Gymnasium in 607 days when it takes on North American University at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This is the Wildcats’ first home game since February 2020. No fans will be admitted. Live video will be available on the Wiley Athletics YouTube Channel. Live statistics will also be available and the link will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Wildcats (0-1) are seeking their first victory after falling short in overtime at Tougaloo College on Saturday. They will look to improve its shooting from 3-point territory after only hitting two of 13 attempts. Timothy Holland will look to follow up his impressive of 32 points. Wiley College won the rebounding and turnover battle.
North American University (1-4) has played five games with three coming against schools that are ranked or receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. The Stallions are under the leadership of Frank Higginbotham.
After Thursday’s game, the Wildcats will continue their homestand against Oklahoma City University on Monday.