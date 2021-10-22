The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play its first game when it opens the 2021-22 season against Tougaloo College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Tougaloo, Mississippi.
The last time the Wildcats played was in the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference semifinals. Saturday’s opener is significant for head coach Derrick Mitchell, who was hired in 2020 and entering his first season because it’s against his alma mater.
“Tougaloo has a lot of good memories for me,” Mitchell said. “I met the love of my life there. She was Miss Tougaloo. Hopefully, I can come down there and spoil some joy for them and get a ‘W’. Coach Billups does a good job with that group. He is a legend. I’m really excited to go back and start the season.”
Devin Ellis, Jamir Cheek and Adrian Dick return from that squad. Ellis is the leading returning scorer with 11.5 points per game and the leading returning rebounder with 6.8 per game. He was an All-Conference honorable mention and All-Tournament selection. Cheek averaged 4.8 assists per game. He scored in double figures in 11 games. Dick had two double-digit scoring games.
David Williams signed in 2019 and will get his first action this season. Mitchell brought in five players in 2020 – Antonio Jones, DeMarius Houston, Kimar Edwards, Joshua Mullins and Deonte Spencer. Travis Burrus, Michael Aiken, Timothy Holland, Amoni Waring, Anthony Pullen and Kameron Fitzpatrick signed in 2021.
“Our team chemistry is the greatest I’ve seen in a while,” Mitchell said. “My teams at Voorhees, we preached family. I’ve taken that mantra to Wiley. The men have taken hold of it. They are always hanging together.”
Wiley College scrimmaged against Panola College on Monday.
“They pushed us to the brink,” Mitchell said. “Coach Smith does a good job over there. We were able to go over things that we’ll see in a game and play guys that are high level.”
Tougaloo College is coming off a 3-12 season. It is entering its eighth season under Thomas Billups. Trajan Fielder is the leading returning scorer averaging 12.7 points per game and leading returning rebounder with 4.6 per game. He is one of three returning double-digit scorers. Antwan Beans averaged 11.4 points per game and Jaylen Lester averaged 11.3 points.
The Wildcats have faced Tougaloo the last four seasons and lead the series 11-8.